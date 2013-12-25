BRIEF-Washington Prime Group's JV with O'Connor acquires section at Pearlridge Center
* Washington Prime Group's joint venture with O'Connor acquires 180,000 SF section at Pearlridge Center
ISTANBUL Dec 25 Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan presented a new list of cabinet ministers to President Abdullah Gul on Wednesday after three ministers resigned over a high-level graft inquiry, sources said.
It was unclear if more than the resigned ministers had been replaced. Erdogan is expected to make a statement later amid the spiralling corruption scandal.
* Washington Prime Group's joint venture with O'Connor acquires 180,000 SF section at Pearlridge Center
March 2 Avianca Holdings SA top shareholder, German Efromovich, said on Thursday that a deal between Avianca and United Continental Holdings Inc "will happen," despite a lawsuit aimed at blocking the deal filed by the airline's No. 2 shareholder this week.
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday: