BRIEF-Washington Prime Group's JV with O'Connor acquires section at Pearlridge Center
* Washington Prime Group's joint venture with O'Connor acquires 180,000 SF section at Pearlridge Center
ISTANBUL Dec 25 Two Turkish cabinet ministers resigned on Wednesday over a corruption probe that has pitted the government against the judiciary and rattled foreign investor confidence, officials said.
Sons of Interior Minister Muammer Guler and Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan were among the 24 people arrested on graft charges on Dec. 17. Announcing his resignation, Caglayan described the case as an "ugly plot" against the government. Guler stepped down shortly afterward, sources told Reuters.
* Washington Prime Group's joint venture with O'Connor acquires 180,000 SF section at Pearlridge Center
March 2 Avianca Holdings SA top shareholder, German Efromovich, said on Thursday that a deal between Avianca and United Continental Holdings Inc "will happen," despite a lawsuit aimed at blocking the deal filed by the airline's No. 2 shareholder this week.
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday: