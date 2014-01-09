* Justice minister dismisses prosecutor as showman
* Erdogan's aides say his allegations are lies and slander
* Poll shows support for Erdogan's party slipping
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Jan 9 Turkey's government derided a
high-profile prosecutor behind a damaging corruption
investigation as a showman on Thursday, after he accused Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan of threatening him and telling him to
halt the inquiry.
An opinion poll, the first since the corruption scandal
broke last month, showed Erdogan's AK Party losing some support,
but still well ahead of any rivals.
Former deputy chief Istanbul prosecutor Zekeriya Oz, who was
reassigned earlier this week as part of a government crackdown
on judiciary and police, said his police protection vehicle,
provided when he faced death threats during a coup plot
investigation, had been removed without explanation.
"Those who carried out this unlawful action will be
responsible for anything that happens to me personally or my
family," he said in a statement.
Oz said he had been warned by two senior members of the
judiciary to stop the corruption investigation, which has
gripped Turkey for weeks and poses the biggest threat yet to
Erdogan's 11-year rule.
"(They) told me the prime minister was angry at me ... They
said the investigations against the government should be halted
immediately or I would suffer harm," Oz said.
"I said to them the worst thing that could happen to me
would be death and that, if I died, I would be a martyr in the
line of duty and this would be an honour for me."
Erdogan's aides denied the prime minister had sent anyone to
speak to Oz, describing his comments as lies.
"Prosecutors should conduct their duties within the
framework of the constitution and the law," Justice Minister
Bekir Bozdag told reporters. "If instead they put on a show,
they end up weakening respect for them, trust in the law and
belief in justice."
Oz is a well-known figure in Turkey, once considered a hero
by the government for leading the 2007 "Ergenekon"
investigations into alleged plots to overthrow Erdogan - trials
which led to the conviction of more than 250 military officers,
politicians, academics and journalists.
Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party is widely held to have
relied heavily on U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen's
influence in the police and judiciary in the Ergenekon trials,
which helped break the power of an army that carried out three
coups between 1960 and 1980 and forced an Islamist-led
government from power in 1997.
But the erstwhile allies now stand bitterly divided.
Erdogan's followers view the corruption scandal as a "dirty
plot" by Gulen's secretive Hizmet (Service) movement esconced
within the judiciary and police to undermine him and thwart his
ambition to run for the presidency in August elections.
Each side accuses the other of manipulating police and
compromising the independence of the judiciary.
SMEAR CAMPAIGN
The government has ousted hundreds of police since the graft
affair erupted on Dec. 17 with the detention of dozens of people
including businessmen close to the government and three cabinet
ministers' sons. Among the dozens questioned, most have been
released. A remaining 24, including two of the ministers' sons,
remain in custody, according to local media.
Details of the corruption allegations have not been made
public, but are believed to relate to construction and real
estate projects and Turkey's gold trade with Iran, according to
Turkish newspaper reports citing prosecutors' documents.
The scandal has shaken investor confidence in Turkey before
elections this year and heightened concern about the erosion of
judicial independence, something which in the longer term could
damage Ankara's bid for membership of the European Union.
According to SONAR research in the first major poll
published since the scandal erupted, Erdogan's AK Party has seen
its popularity slip to around 42 percent, down two percentage
points from August; but it still remains comfortably ahead of
the main opposition.
Local elections in March will be the first concrete test of
the impact of the scandal, with the mayoral election in
Istanbul, scene of weeks of anti-government demonstrations last
summer, likely to be the most keenly-fought race.
Oz said he had been the victim of a smear campaign after
allegations in pro-government media, which he denies, that he
had taken a 77,500 lira ($35,500) holiday in Dubai last October
paid for by a construction magnate targeted in the probe.
The High Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSYK), the body
responsible for appointments in the judiciary, has meanwhile
launched an investigation into Oz's activities.
($1 = 2.1856 liras)
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Ralph Boulton)