ANKARA, March 19 President Abdullah Gul has
dismissed suggestions that outside forces are conspiring against
Turkey, openly contradicting Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's
assertions that a corruption scandal is part of a foreign-backed
plot to undermine him.
The graft inquiry swirling around Erdogan's government has
grown into the biggest challenge of his 11-year-rule. He has
repeatedly cast it as a scheme by political enemies at home and
abroad to damage him ahead of March 30 local elections.
"I don't accept allegations about foreign powers and I don't
find them right ... I don't believe in these conspiracy theories
as if there are some people trying to destroy Turkey," the
Hurriyet newspaper quoted Gul as telling reporters during a
visit to Denmark.
"Of course Turkey has its long-standing opponents in the
world. Certain groups have praised our work for the past 10
years... Now that they are criticising us, why is this an issue?
These types of comments are for third world countries," he said.
Turkey's rapid growth into a major emerging market has
largely been based on the stability brought by Erdogan's firm
rule over the last decade. But the past several months of
political uncertainty have unnerved investors, helping send the
lira currency down sharply.
Gul co-founded the ruling Islamist-rooted AK Party with
Erdogan and has remained a close ally. But he is viewed as a
more conciliatory figure than the combative prime minister and
their relations have at times appeared strained.
"The political atmosphere we are in is not making any of us
happy. It doesn't make me happy. I am both troubled and saddened
by the things we are going through," Gul was quoted as saying.
Gul has been under growing pressure from both within and
outside Turkey to calm tensions generated by the graft scandal
and is seen as a potential successor to Erdogan as prime
minister and head of the AK Party, should Erdogan decide to run
for the presidency in an August vote.
He and Erdogan had appeared to have closed ranks since the
graft scandal erupted in December, with Gul approving
controversial laws tightening Internet controls and giving the
government greater influence over the judiciary - moves seen by
Erdogan's critics as an authoritarian response to the probe.
ELECTION IMPACT
The long-running investigation became public on Dec. 17 when
police detained the sons of three cabinet ministers and
businessmen close to Erdogan. The three ministers resigned a
week later, while others were removed in a cabinet reshuffle.
Parliament, currently in recess for the local election
campaign period, will reconvene for an extraordinary session on
Wednesday, demanded by the opposition, to hear prosecutors'
files on the allegations against four of the former ministers.
Last week, a Twitter account behind a string of leaks in the
scandal posted what it presented as prosecutors' files accusing
the former ministers of involvement with an Iranian businessman
in a bribery and smuggling racket.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the documents
and the former ministers have denied any wrongdoing.
Erdogan says his former ally, U.S.-based Islamic cleric
Fethullah Gulen, orchestrated the corruption investigation
through a "parallel state" of his supporters in the judiciary
and police. Gulen denies the allegations.
Erdogan has responded by reassigning thousands of police
officers and hundreds of judges and prosecutors, and driving
through the legislation approved by Gul tightening controls of
the judiciary and Internet.
Members of parliament have immunity from prosecution, but
opposition parties are expected to call on Wednesday for the
former ministers to face trial. Rival MPs have previously come
to blows over the corruption allegations.
The impact of the graft probe on Turkey's electorate remains
unclear, according to widely diverging opinion polls prepared in
the run-up to the March 30 elections.
Analysts say the AK Party's core support has held up and
that it is on course to remain the biggest party, although its
predicted share of the vote ranges from 30 to 50 percent.
The latest survey from one pollster, Konsensus, showed the
AK Party would narrowly win the mayoral race in Istanbul but
cede control of the capital Ankara to the main opposition CHP
for the first time since coming to power in 2002.
SONAR, another pollster, forecast the AK Party would keep
control of both of Turkey's largest cities but fail to seize
control of the western city of Izmir, a stronghold of the CHP.
