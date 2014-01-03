* Gul says there can be no "state within the state"
* Says economic stability is priority
* Declines to be drawn on his election plans
By Nick Tattersall
ISTANBUL, Jan 3 Turkish President Abdullah Gul
urged the judiciary to remain impartial as it pursues a
corruption investigation shaking the government, warning on
Friday of grave economic consequences if confidence in the
country's institutions is eroded.
In his most exhaustive comments on the graft scandal so far,
Gul said the existence of a "state within the state" would not
be tolerated, an apparent reference to the movement of
U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers are
influential in Turkey's police and judiciary.
He also said there should be no tolerance for corruption.
The corruption investigation, which has led to the
resignation of three ministers, poses the biggest challenge to
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in his 11 years as leader. He has
cast the probe as a foreign-backed plot to undermine his
government and sap his influence in the Middle East and beyond.
Gul, whose role as president is largely ceremonial but who
must approve laws passed by parliament and makes key
appointments in the judiciary, has not been implicated in the
corruption allegations.
"There can be no state within the state," the president said
in a live interview on Turkish television, echoing Erdogan's
words after police raided offices and homes and detained
businessmen close to the government two weeks ago.
"Anybody can work at state institutions - the army, the
judiciary, or other state actors - but they have to abide by the
law, the constitution and the rules of that institution ...
taking orders from somewhere else is not acceptable," he said.
"f there are such claims, these will be investigated and
this cannot be allowed. If this is happening within the
judiciary, among the judges, this cannot be tolerated."
The corruption probe has pitched Erdogan against Gulen,
whose Hizmet ("Service") movement controls a vast global network
of schools and businesses and whose sympathisers among Turkey's
religious elite say they number in the millions.
Many of Gulen's followers see him as a more progressive and
pro-Western influence than Erdogan, whose opinions on issues
from abortion to alcohol consumption, and the concentration of
power around him they view with increasing alarm.
Erdogan's backers see Gulen's connivance in the inquiry, a
charge the cleric has denied through his lawyers.
The prime minister has responded by purging some 70 police
officers connected with the investigation and blocking a second
probe into big infrastructure projects he has championed.
ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES
Gul, seen as a more unifying figure than Erdogan and who has
largely stayed out of the furore, emphasised that the judiciary
should also be free from government interference.
"We are in parliamentary system and as the president I am
trying to do ... everything within my authority to ensure that
state institutions are working in harmony," he said.
"The legislative and executive powers are in a way
accountable through elections but the judicial system is in a
different position. For them, independence and impartiality is
much more important."
Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party has relied on its
economic record to maintain the support of many Turks.
But the corruption scandal is shaking investor confidence at
a time when the lira currency is weakening, inflation rising and
growth slowing, risking tipping the nation into its greatest
period of political instability in a decade - just before local
and national elections this year and next.
"Economic stability comes first," said Gul, who co-founded
the AK Party with Erdogan more than a decade ago.
"If there is a worsening in the economy we would be shooting
ourselves in the foot. If there is any deterioration in
confidence, that will be the biggest damage to the country."
Erdogan, who has won three elections, is barred by party
rules from standing for a fourth term as prime minister and is
widely expected to run instead for the presidency in August.
That has generated speculation that Gul, rather than running
against Erdogan, could become prime minister in general
elections currently scheduled for 2015.
Gul declined to be drawn.
"It is too early for me to say anything on this, but I would
like to add that nobody should put a risk premium for Turkey on
this issue," he said.
"To be frank nothing has been discussed until now, I want
everyone to know this. We will have three elections in the next
two years and I believe Turkey will complete these as a mature
democracy."