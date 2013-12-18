ANKARA Dec 18 Turkish prosecutors said on Wednesday they were conducting three separate investigations in a wide-ranging corruption probe in which three ministers' sons, prominent business people and local government officials have been detained.

"Two further prosecutors have been appointed to assist these investigations," the Istanbul prosecutor's office said in the first official comment on the detentions which took place on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by Ralph Boulton)