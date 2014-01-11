Britain's FTSE ends down on sterling strength after inflation jumps
* Berendsen hit by broker downgrade (Adds details, closing prices)
ANKARA Jan 11 Turkish politicians threw punches and water bottles at each other during a debate on Saturday about government control over the appointment of judges and prosecutors, as a battle over the ruling party's handling of a corruption scandal intensified.
One MP leapt on a table and threw a kick at colleagues as others wrestled and threw punches, with document folders, plastic water bottles and even an iPad flying through the air, said a Reuters witness.
Parliament's justice commission was gathering to discuss a draft bill from Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party to give it more say over the judiciary when the scuffles broke out.
Witnesses said the fight erupted when a representative of a judicial union arrived with a petition arguing the bill was anti-constitutional but his case was not adopted on the agenda.
Erdogan has cast the wide-ranging corruption investigation, which poses one of the biggest challenges of his 11-year rule, as an attempted "judicial coup".
He has responded by purging the police force of hundreds of officers and seeking tighter control over the judiciary.
One of Turkey's most senior legal figures joined opposition politicians on Friday in warning the AK Party its proposals on the judiciary, which include reforms to the body which appoints judges, would breach the constitution. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Sophie Hares)
* Berendsen hit by broker downgrade (Adds details, closing prices)
LAPA, Brazil, March 21 Brazilian authorities on Tuesday began scouring meat plants closed after a probe into corruption by health inspectors and the alleged sale of rotten products, as Hong Kong dealt a blow to the world's top beef and poultry exporter with an import ban.
WASHINGTON/LONDON March 21 The United States and Britain on Tuesday imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming from certain airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security threats.