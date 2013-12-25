ISTANBUL Dec 25 Turkish Environment and Urbanisation Minister Erdogan Bayraktar resigned over a high-level corruption probe on Wednesday, becoming the third cabinet member to do so, NTV news channel said.

Bayraktar's son was briefly detained in the graft probe. Interior Minister Muammer Guler and Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan, whose sons are among 24 people in police custody since the affair erupted on Dec. 17, resigned earlier on Wednesday. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)