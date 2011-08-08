ISTANBUL Aug 8 Turkish bank loans grew 36.4 percent on the year and 18.9 percent since the start of 2011, data to July 29 showed on Monday, again signalling little change in the annual growth rate.

The central bank wants to keep credit growth to 25 percent this year to preserve financial stability and help rein in a record high current account deficit.

The bank insists that loan growth is slowing and will end the year within the 25 percent level. However, markets are sceptical.

Data from the banking regulator (BDDK) showed total loans amounted to 636.6 billion lira, up from 535.3 billion at the end of last year. Last week the annual growth rate stood at 37 percent.

The central bank has raised banks' required reserve ratios (RRRs) on lira deposits five times since last November, to dampen lending, but having kept interest rates are historic low it cut its policy rate to 5.75 percent on August 4th to adjust to a growing downside risk to the global economy.

The BDDK has acted to slow down loan growth by slapping higher charges on banks whose consumer loans exceed 20 percent of their total loans and by changing how it calculates consumer credit risk in relation to capital adequacy ratios. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)