DUBAI Oct 31 Turkey's crude oil imports from
Iran halved to 110,308 barrels per day (bpd) in September from
August while imports from alternative suppliers were on the
rise, official trade data showed on Wednesday.
Iraq was Turkey's biggest crude supplier in September with
imports reaching 115,447 bpd. Saudi Arabia, Russia, Azerbaijan
and Libya were among the others.
Turkey's sole refiner Tupras imported 426,805 bpd
of crude oil in September, the data showed.
In August, imports were around 221,000 bpd, although the
spike was due to the August arrival of some shipments lifted in
July.
The European Union oil embargo against Iran came into full
force on July 1 and also targeted the region's marine insurance
sector, which effectively cut off the usual avenues for tanker
insurance.
Tupras has been unable to insure its own tankers to lift
Iranian crude since July and has switching to Iranian-owned oil
tankers.
Turkey was granted a waiver on Iranian oil by the United
States for 180 days from June 11 after Ankara made an initial 20
percent import cut before sanctions came into effect.
Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said this month that Turkey
expected the exemption to continue after December.
