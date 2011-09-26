ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkey's Cukurova Holding filed a court case to cancel a Turkcell extraordinary general meeting (EGM) due on Oct.12 along with the meeting's agenda, Cukurova said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Monday, marking the latest twist in a disagreement with fellow shareholders in Turkey's largest mobile operator.

Cukurova demanded that the agenda item for the election of board members to be cancelled in case that the court decides the EGM to convene. At a previous EGM on Aug. 11 Turkcell shareholders voted against giving approval for a 2010 dividend and other agenda items.

An earlier meeting in April had also failed to approve agenda items after an unsuccessful bid by Swedish operator TeliaSonera to remove the chairman for an alleged lack of independence. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)