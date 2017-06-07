BRIEF-Compareeuropegroup appoints former investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CFO
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
ISTANBUL, June 7 Turkey's lira weakened on Wednesday after officials said parliament would fast-track legislation allowing its troops to be deployed to a Turkish military base in Qatar, fuelling concerns about an escalation of the dispute in the Gulf.
The lira eased 0.73 percent to 3.5400 against the dollar after officials from the ruling AK Party and the nationalist opposition told Reuters about the planned legislative step in support of Qatar.
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar and closed their airspace to commercial flights on Monday, charging it with financing militant groups. Qatar denies the allegation.
"The sides are becoming clear in the region. Turkey is in the Russia-Iran-Qatar group," said one banker, who declined to be identified. "That the sides have become so clear makes people think tensions will increase."
The lira is little changed against the dollar so far this year, making it one of the better performing emerging market currencies against the greenback.
The main Turkish share index fell 0.56 percent to 97,777.18 points. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
* Compareeuropegroup appoints former Goldman Sachs and UBS investment banker Georgy Egorov as its CF
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.
MEXICO CITY, June 22 Mexico's central bank is likely to raise interest rates on Thursday, in what the market is betting could be its last hike this year, to contain a spike in inflation and following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to increase borrowing costs.