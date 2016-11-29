ANKARA Nov 29 Turkey will carry out deals in
Turkish lira instead of foreign currency whenever possible,
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday, as part of
measures to make the local currency more attractive and help
stop it weakening.
The lira has been battered by both the resurgent
dollar following Donald Trump's election victory in the United
States and domestic security worries in Turkey.
Speaking at his ruling AK Party's weekly parliamentary group
meeting, Yildirim added that the fundamentals for the Turkish
economy and banking system were sound and he saw no reason why
investors would leave Turkey.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing
by Daren Butler)