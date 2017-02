ANKARA, Sept 21 Turkey is to sign an agreement with the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in northern Cyprus on Wednesday setting out maritime boundaries that will pave the way for offshore oil exploration, Turkish state news agency Anatolian reported on its website.

A row over vast energy deposits in the eastern Mediterranean has escalated in recent weeks after the internationally-recognised Greek government of Cyprus announced it would start offshore gas exploration.

(Reporting by Pinar Aydinli, writing by Jonathon Burch)