ANKARA, Sept 26 A Turkish ship began gas
exploration near Cyprus on Monday, Turkish Cypriot Prime
Minister Irsen Kucuk said in remarks reported by Turkish state
media.
"From September 26, the Piri Reis ship started geophysical
surveys and seismic data collection in the AR/KKTC/G authorised
zone," state news agency Anatolian quoted Kucuk as saying in a
written statement. KKTC is the Turkish abbreviation for the
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Earlier on Monday, a Greek Cypriot defence source said the
Piri Reis was sailing in international waters south of the
island, about 80 km (50 miles) away from a Greek Cypriot gas rig
and between two other plots Cyprus has mapped out for
exploration.
Turkey, which is the only country to recognise an
independent Turkish state in the northern part of the divided
island, opposes Greek Cypriot plans to search for gas in the
eastern Mediterranean.
(Writing by Jonathon Burch)