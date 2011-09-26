ANKARA, Sept 26 A Turkish ship began gas exploration near Cyprus on Monday, Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Irsen Kucuk said in remarks reported by Turkish state media.

"From September 26, the Piri Reis ship started geophysical surveys and seismic data collection in the AR/KKTC/G authorised zone," state news agency Anatolian quoted Kucuk as saying in a written statement. KKTC is the Turkish abbreviation for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Earlier on Monday, a Greek Cypriot defence source said the Piri Reis was sailing in international waters south of the island, about 80 km (50 miles) away from a Greek Cypriot gas rig and between two other plots Cyprus has mapped out for exploration.

Turkey, which is the only country to recognise an independent Turkish state in the northern part of the divided island, opposes Greek Cypriot plans to search for gas in the eastern Mediterranean. (Writing by Jonathon Burch)