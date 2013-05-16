WASHINGTON May 16 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan said on Thursday he saw a good opportunity for progress
towards ending the division of Cyprus, a move that could further
the exploitation of natural gas and oil in the eastern
Mediterranean.
The island has been divided since a Greek Cypriot coup was
followed by a Turkish invasion of the north in 1974. Turkey
keeps some 30,000 troops in the north and is the only nation to
recognize the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Efforts to reunite the island have repeatedly failed, but
Turkish officials say the election in February of President
Nicos Anastasiades, who backed a 2004 U.N. plan to resolve the
division, presents the best hope in years of reaching a deal.
"We believe that there is a lot of opportunity to reach an
agreement on the Cyprus issue, and this is an area which we
continue to focus on," Erdogan said at a news conference with
U.S. President Barack Obama during a trip to Washington.
Anastasiades backed the 2004 plan proposed by then-U.N.
Secretary General Kofi Annan, even though a majority of his
Greek Cypriot compatriots rejected it in a referendum shortly
before the island joined the European Union.
The Turkish Cypriots in the north backed Annan's proposal.
"We're optimistic, we're working for a solution and we are
asking the United States to apply diplomatic support to this as
well," a Turkish official said ahead of talks between Erdogan
and Obama.
Turkey itself began EU entry talks in 2005, a year after
Cyprus was admitted, but its bid has been blocked by the
intractable dispute over the island, as well as by longstanding
opposition from core EU members Germany and France.
The Mediterranean island concluded a 10 billion euro ($13
billion) bailout deal with the euro zone and the International
Monetary Fund in April to stave off bankruptcy.
Development of its offshore Aphrodite gas field, which may
contain 5 trillion to 8 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas, could
reverse its financial fortunes. But Turkey has strongly warned
it against exploiting the gas before a settlement is reached.
Turkey has meanwhile drilled exploratory onshore oil wells
on the north of the island that have shown traces of
hydrocarbons, further exacerbating the tensions.
