By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, Sept 15 Turkey said on Thursday it would
sign a pact with Turkish Cypriots setting out the maritime
boundaries of the breakaway state on divided Cyprus if rival
Greek Cypriots press ahead with plans to launch offshore gas
drilling.
Turkey, the only country to recognise a Turkish Cypriot
state in northern Cyprus, has taken a direct role in an
escalating row over hydrocarbon reserves in the eastern
Mediterranean, saying any reserves around the island belong not
only to Greek Cypriots but also Turkish Cypriots.
The internationally recognised Republic of Cyprus has said
it will pursue gas exploration and has warned it will block
Turkey's EU-entry talks as long as Ankara challenges its rights
to energy reserves.
"It has been agreed that Turkey and the Turkish Republic of
Northern Cyprus will conclude a continental shelf delimitation
agreement should the Greek Cypriot Administration proceed with
offshore drilling activities in the south of the Island,"
Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.
It did not elaborate on what that agreement would entail but
said it had decided on the measure at a meeting in Turkey
between Turkish and Turkish Cypriot officials. It said further
meetings would take place in northern Cyprus on Friday.
Defining such an area could allow the respective
jurisdictions to claim areas for future exploration and
exploitation.
Turkey's NATO partner Greece, a close ally of the Greek
Cypriots, said the proposed deal conflicted with international
law. "Any such 'agreement' will be null and void," a Greek
Foreign Ministry spokesman said. "It cannot in any way be
associated with the self-evident sovereign right of the Republic
of Cyprus to move forward and utilise its natural resources,"
the spokesman said.
According to a U.N. convention on maritime law, continental
shelf delimitation refers to a coastal country's territorial
boundaries beyond its territorial sea but those boundaries are
subject to a series of complex clauses.
The 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)
establishes guidelines for businesses, the environment, and the
management of natural resources within oceans. But while Cyprus
and Lebanon have signed and ratified UNCLOS, neither Turkey nor
Israel have officially endorsed the treaty.
PRESSURE
Energy analyst Necdet Pamir said Turkey's statement was
aimed at bullying Greek Cypriots into giving up its plans by
threatening to begin its own oil explorations in the contested
region.
"With this agreement they are saying to the Cypriot
administration, and behind them, to Greece: 'If you start
drilling explorations, then we together with northern Cyprus
will make an agreement on continental shelf delimitation',"
Pamir said.
"Meaning we will also carry out explorations in the area
south of Turkey and north of the northern part of Cyprus and
likewise this won't concern the Cypriot administration."
But Pamir said that unless Turkey was prepared to use its
navy to enforce its objection, then the Greek Cypriot government
would not be deterred and "can carry on as if it was now also
legally acceptable".
The dispute comes at a sensitive time in the region
particularly after a breakdown in relations between Turkey and
Israel, and the feud has complicated peace talks launched
between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot sides in 2008.
Rhetoric over ownership of the potential oil and gas
deposits had already sharpened after Turkish Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan questioned the validity of oil drilling contracts
granted by the Greek Cypriots, prompting a rebuke from the EU.
Texas-based Noble Energy , under licence from the
Greek Cypriot government, is expected to start exploration work
in one offshore sector southeast of the island around the
beginning of October. Tenders for other offshore blocks are
expected later this year or in 2012.
The U.S. Geological Survey last year estimated a mean of 1.7
billion barrels of recoverable oil and a mean of 122 trillion
cubic feet of recoverable gas in the Levant Basin Province,
although disputes over control have held back exploration.
