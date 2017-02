ANKARA, Sept 17 Turkey said on Saturday plans by Cyprus to begin gas exploration in the Mediterranean amounted to "provocation" and if drilling went ahead Turkey would consider carrying out its own offshore surveys with northern Cyprus.

"If this fait accompli continues we have steps of our own that we will take ... northern Cyprus can carry out the same explorations with Turkey and TPAO," Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told a news conference, referring to Turkey's state-owned oil and gas exploration company. (Reporting by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Sophie Hares)