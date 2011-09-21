* Cyprus, Greece condemn agreement as "illegal"
* Deal casts shadow over Cyprus peace talks
* Turkish PM calls Cyprus-Israel drilling "madness"
(Adds Erdogan quotes; Cypriot, Greek reactions)
By Jonathon Burch
ANKARA, Sept 21 Turkey signed a deal with the
breakaway Turkish Cypriot state on Wednesday that will pave the
way for offshore gas exploration, in a move set to escalate
regional tensions over Mediterranean energy reserves.
On Tuesday, the Greek Cypriot government, which has been at
loggerheads with Turkey since its military invasion of north
Cyprus in 1974, said drilling had begun in a southeastern
offshore block, adjoining a gas field in Israeli waters reputed
to be the world's largest find of the past decade.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan described the offshore
drilling by Cyprus and Turkey's estranged ally Israel as
"madness" before signing the deal with the Turkish Cypriots to
clear the path for Turkish exploration off northern Cyprus.
"We had previously brought to the international community's
attention in a clear manner ... that if the Greek Cypriots
started drilling, we would take a number of concrete steps
together with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus," Erdogan
was quoted as saying by state news agency Anatolian.
"To reflect this commitment, Turkey and the Turkish Republic
of Northern Cyprus today in New York signed a continental shelf
agreement."
"ILLEGAL"
Turkey is the only country to recognise the Turkish Cypriot
state, while the Greek Cypriot government is internationally
recognised and represents the island in the European Union.
Both Cyprus and Greece denounced the agreement as illegal.
"Turkey has committed yet another illegal act by signing an
agreement with an illegal entity, such is the pseudo-state,
which has been condemned by U.N. resolutions," government
spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said in a statement.
"Turkey is attempting to prevent the Republic of Cyprus from
exercising a self-evident right, one which is acknowledged by
the international community, which asks that Turkey respect
international legality. Unfortunately Turkey persists in acting
illegally."
Turkey's neighbour and historic rival, Greece, reiterated
its criticism of the pact.
"This move from Turkey is against international law and U.N.
Security Council decisions. The so-called 'deal' is invalid and
groundless," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Cyprus has been split since the 1974 invasion in the
aftermath of a brief Greek-inspired coup in Nicosia, and Turkey
maintains a military presence in the Turkish Cypriot state.
Turkey argues that the Greek Cypriot government should not
have started gas explorations before reaching a settlement in
reunification talks with the Turkish Cypriots, and that the
mineral wealth belonged to both communities.
"The Greek Cypriot administration and Israel are engaging in
oil exploration madness in the Mediterranean," Anatolian quoted
Erdogan as telling Turkish reporters early on Wednesday.
"Actually, the Greek Cypriot administration's drilling
activity is nothing but sabotage of the negotiation process
between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots," he added.
Peace talks between the two sides were launched in 2008 but
progress has been slow. The United Nations is tentatively eyeing
a settlement before July 2012 when Cyprus is due to assume the
European Union's rotating presidency.
TURKISH MUSCLE
The row over hydrocarbon reserves erupted as relations
between Turkey and Israel broke down over Israel's refusal to
apologise for killing Turkish activists aboard a ship carrying
aid to Palestinians in Gaza last year.
Under Erdogan, Turkey has become increasingly assertive in
the region and it disputes the offshore territorial agreement
struck last year by Cyprus and Israel.
Texas-based Noble Energy which is carrying out the
drilling operations for Cyprus, has been conducting offshore
drills in the eastern Mediterranean for Israel since 1998.
Turkey has said it would use its navy and air force to
escort any gas exploration vessels it may dispatch in the
Mediterranean if Cyprus pressed ahead with drilling.
Erdogan again referred to Turkey's military muscle on
Wednesday: "Our assault boats and frigates are already in the
region," Anatolian quoted him as saying.
Last week the Turkish leader said warships could be sent to
the eastern Mediterranean any time and Israel could not do
whatever it wants there.
The European Commission has called for Cyprus and Turkey to
show restraint in the gas row and work toward a settlement on
the island.
Cyprus has said it will block negotiations Turkey began in
2005 to join the European Union if Ankara continues to oppose
its gas exploration. Turkey has said it will freeze relations
with the EU Presidency if Cyprus is given the role next July
before a settlement over the island is reached.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Istanbul, Michele
Kambas in Nicosia and Ingrid Melander in Athens, writing by
Jonathon Burch; Editing by Myra MacDonald)