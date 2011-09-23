ISTANBUL, Sept 23 A Turkish oil exploration
vessel left the Aegean port of Izmir on Friday to carry out
surveys off northern Cyprus amid tensions with Greek Cypriots on
the divided island over rights to hydrocarbon reserves in the
eastern Mediterranean.
There was no sign of a Turkish naval escort for the Piri
Reis and its 10 crew as the vessel set out, although Energy
Minister Taner Yildiz had raised the possibility of such a
security measure earlier this week.
Regional tension rose after Cyprus's Greek Cypriot
government announced on Tuesday that drilling had begun in a
southeast offshore area adjoining a gas field in Israeli waters
reputed to be the world's largest find in the past decade.
Texas-based Noble Energy is carrying out the
drilling in the Cypriot block. Speaking in New York on Thursday,
Cypriot President Demetris Christofias said more blocks could be
thrown open for exploration over the next 12 months.
Turkey contests an Cypriot-Israeli accord signed last year
to create exclusive economic zones in the waters between them.
It also argues that Cyprus should not be exploiting natural
resources until a settlement is reached between the Greek
Cypriot government and a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state for the
reunification of the island, and that any revenues should
benefit both communities.
Christofias gave assurances this week that any money earned
from a gas find would be used for the good of both sides
regardless of whether a settlement had been reached.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan touched on the dispute in an
address to the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday.
"Turkey expects to see that all parties involved make
efforts so that the Greek Cypriot administration ends
initiatives that cause tension not only in the island but the
region," he said. "Otherwise, we will do what we have to do."
In retaliation, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot
administration signed their own continental shelf agreement on
Wednesday, permitting state-run Turkish Petroleum Corporation
(TPAO) to start exploration north of the island.
And last week, Erdogan said Turkish warships could be sent
to the eastern Mediterranean at any time and Israel could not do
whatever it wants there.
Turkey invaded north Cyprus in 1974 after a short-lived
Greek Cypriot coup. It still maintains a heavy military presence
in the north of the island, which is split by a ceasefire line
patrolled by U.N. peacekeepers.
Cyprus, represented by the Greek Cypriot government in the
European Union, has stalled negotiations for Turkey to join it.
Turkey's relations with Israel have soured in recent weeks
after Israel refused to apologise following the release of a
U.N. panel's report on the killing of nine Turks in an Israeli
commando operation to stop an aid ship bound for Gaza, a
Palestinian Islamist enclave under Israeli blockade, last year.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and
Mark Heinrich)