(Corrects headline, lead and lower paragraphs to show drilling
is inland northern Cyprus, not offshore)
By Humeyra Pamuk
KUWAIT, March 12 Turkey will begin
drilling for oil or gas in northern Cyprus towards the end of
March, the head of state energy company TPAO said on Monday.
Any gas discovery in this area could raise the stakes in the
negotiations over reunification of the island and possibly
increase tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.
EU-member Cyprus, run by a Greek Cypriot government, started
exploring for gas south of the island in September 2011,
angering Turkey, which acts as the protector of the Turkish
Cypriot enclave in the north.
In reaction, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot administration
signed a pact paving the way for exploration.
"We're starting drilling in northern Cyprus in the coming
days ... We have started shipping our equipment there," TPAO
chief executive Mehmet Uysal told Reuters on Monday, adding that
drilling would start before the end of March.
"If there is a need to drill in areas where the licences
clash, then we would take all measures," he said, without
elaborating on what that meant.
Although it has limited fuel resources of its own, Turkey is
surrounded by some of the biggest gas reserves in the world and
is positioning itself as a key transit hub for Russian and
central Asian gas supplies to Europe.
"We're hoping this will be a peace project because Turkey is
the main outlet for this gas," Uysal said.
"All these companies drilling will have to send the gas to
Europe and Turkey is the main route."
A coup in 1974 in Cyprus, inspired by a Greek military
junta, prompted Turkey to invade, leading to the partition of
the island. Turkey is the only country to recognise northern
Cyprus as a separate state and maintains a military presence
there.
Despite warnings from Ankara to the Greek Cypriot government
not to let Texas-based Noble Energy drill an offshore
block, Noble went ahead and struck gas on the first attempt,
potentially making the island self sufficient in the key power
generation fuel and offering an export option.
(Writing by Daniel Fineren, editing by William Hardy and Jane
Baird)