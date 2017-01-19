ISTANBUL Jan 19 The Turkish Treasury borrowed $2 billion in the issue of a 10-year dollar-denominated eurobond with a final yield of 6.15 percent as part of its 2017 external borrowing programme, bankers said.

They had said the initial price guidance for the eurobond, maturing on March 25, 2027, was around 6.35 percent. This was later revised down to 6.20 percent before the final yield was set at 6.15 percent.

The Treasury said on Wednesday it had mandated Barclays , Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Qatar National Bank to handle the issuance. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler)