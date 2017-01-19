HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also was expected to give the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
ISTANBUL Jan 19 The Turkish Treasury borrowed $2 billion in the issue of a 10-year dollar-denominated eurobond with a final yield of 6.15 percent as part of its 2017 external borrowing programme, bankers said.
They had said the initial price guidance for the eurobond, maturing on March 25, 2027, was around 6.35 percent. This was later revised down to 6.20 percent before the final yield was set at 6.15 percent.
The Treasury said on Wednesday it had mandated Barclays , Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Qatar National Bank to handle the issuance. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler)
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also was expected to give the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - With its first Euroclearable local currency bond sale last week, Chile hopes to move closer to greater inclusion in major indices that could lure substantial foreign investment.
RIYADH, Jan 24 Saudi Arabia and France, both backers of Syrian rebels, said on Tuesday they hoped Syrian truce talks in Astana would lead to a resumption of U.N.-led peace efforts in Geneva and more aid to civilians suffering from five years of war.