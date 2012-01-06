LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - Investors say Turkey will have to pay a juicy new issue premium if it wants to access the international debt capital markets, following a week of turbulence for the country as doubts emerge about its economic prospects.

A new bond from the Ba2/BB/BB+ rated sovereign would probably still be met by decent demand, as Turkey is one of the biggest borrowers in the emerging markets, but investors say a series of poor data is beginning to undermine confidence.

Worries are growing in particular about how Turkey will finance its current account deficit, which at about 10% of GDP is one of the world's highest.

"A sovereign US dollar deal should be OK if Turkey prints new debt but investors would want a certain yield pickup," said Alia Yousuf, head of emerging markets at ACPI Investment Managers in London.

How big the premium would be is difficult to estimate given the volatility of Turkish asset prices in recent days but one banker reckons it would have to be a minimum of 25bp. Whether the sovereign is prepared to give away that much remains to be seen. Turkey's treasury officials are notoriously conservative.

The sovereign's five-year CDS climbed 7bp-9bp on Wednesday to 309bp-315bp. Its 2030 bond, meanwhile, fell by one point to 162-164 and its 2018s fell by 1.25 to 108-109.250.

The sell-off was driven by the central bank's announcement on Tuesday that inflation in the 12 months to December came in at 10.4%, nearly five percentage points above the government's target. The yield on Turkish one-year currency swaps jumped a staggering 60bp as a result.

At the same time, concerns have grown about the central bank's unorthodox and complex monetary policy, which has seen the one-week policy repo rate kept unchanged at 5.75% but the overnight lending rate increased by 350bp to 12.5%.

The move has proven controversial, especially for the country's banks, which have been increasingly forced to pay the higher overnight funding rate as the central bank has limited the amount of liquidity available on a weekly basis in order to support the currency.

The lira, which has fallen 22% against the US dollar since the beginning of 2010, has come under renewed attack over the past few days. As a result, the central bank has intervened aggressively in the foreign exchange market and has injected capital through repo auctions.

All of this has meant that Turkey, which traditionally funds early in a new year and is one of the favourites to be the first borrower out of emerging Europe in 2012, has so far stayed away from the international markets.

"Policy uncertainty is affecting investor sentiment and despite high carry, investors are not getting involved in Turkey as much as they would have in the past," said Yousuf.

One syndicate official in London remains hopeful that any new issue would be successful for a number of reasons, not least that Turkey is "a diversification opportunity without the euro zone baggage." (Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov, International Financing Review; IFR; Editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)