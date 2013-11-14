* Defence deal provisionally awarded to China
* Choice alarmed Turkey's NATO allies
* U.S. firms seek to sweeten offer
By Nick Tattersall and Can Sezer
ISTANBUL, Nov 14 Turkey aims to make an
definitive decision in about six months on whether to co-produce
an air and missile defence system with a Chinese firm that is
under U.S. sanctions, a senior Turkish defence official said on
Thursday.
Turkey's NATO allies voiced concern when it said in
September it had chosen China's FD-2000 missile defence system
over rival offers from Franco/Italian Eurosam SAMP/T and
U.S.-listed Raytheon Co. It said China offered the most
competitive terms and would allow co-production in Turkey.
The deal would mark a breakthrough for China in its bid to
become a supplier of advanced weapons. But the Turkish official,
Murad Bayar, said it was not a foregone conclusion that Ankara
would end up signing the $3.4 billion deal with the China
Precision Machinery Import and Export Corp (CPMIEC).
"Our procurement process is such that we begin with the
first company with the intention to sign the contract but of
course if there are difficulties that are not foreseen ... we go
down through the rank," Bayar, Turkey's Undersecretary for
Defence Industries, said at a NATO industry forum.
He said typically such contract negotiations would take six
to 12 months but that the complexity of the current deal made
him hesitant to be any more precise.
"The immediate goal for us is in about six months to come to
a reasonable level in our contract negotiations (with China) and
to understand whether it is possible to implement this programme
with the first option."
ALLIANCE PRESSURE?
U.S. and NATO officials are unhappy with Turkey's choice of
CPMIEC, which is under U.S. sanctions for selling items to Iran,
Syria or North Korea that are banned under U.S. laws to curb the
proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
Asked if the alliance was leaning on Ankara, NATO Deputy
Secretary-General Alexander Vershbow said: "It is not correct to
speak of pressure. It is up to each nation to decide what
military capabilities they want to acquire."
But he told a joint news conference with Bayar that it was a
fundamental NATO principle that the weapons systems of allies
must be compatible. "I feel very confident ... the Turkish
authorities are very much aware of this."
Turkey's defence minister said last week that bidders in the
air and missile defence system tender had been asked to extend
the validity of their bids, indicating that Ankara is keeping
its options open.
Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Corp are considering
ways to sweeten their offer to build their Patriot missile
defense system for Turkey, sources familiar with the issue said
on Tuesday.
Bayar said Turkey's top priority was meeting both national
and alliance military operational requirements, noting that he
expected the system to be operational for at least 30 years.
"Then we move to things like industrial participation,
technology transfer issues, and obviously as the last major item
the cost of acquisition of this system," he said.