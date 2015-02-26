* U.S. and Franco-Italian bids also made for system
* Russia renews its interest in contract
* Defence officials seek to calm NATO integration concerns
By Orhan Coskun and Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA, Feb 26 Turkey is pressing ahead with
talks with U.S. and European firms over its first long-range
missile defence system, as the preferred Chinese bidder has yet
to meet all requirements for the multi-billion dollar project,
two officials said on Thursday.
NATO member Turkey chose China Precision Machinery Import
and Export Corp in 2013 as the preferred candidate for the $3.4
billion deal, prompting U.S. and Western concern about security
and the compatibility of the weaponry with NATO systems.
Turkey's defence minister said last week it did not plan to
integrate the system with NATO infrastructure, only for the
presidential spokesman to say days later that the systems would
be integrated.
One of the defence officials told Reuters on Thursday there
were still question marks over the Chinese proposal,
particularly around "technology transfer" to boost the Turkish
defence industry.
"Contacts on this issue are continuing. Securing technology
transfer is one of the most important subjects in the tender and
on this subject a full guarantee has not been provided," the
official said.
U.S. and NATO representatives were unhappy with Turkey's
choice of China Precision Machinery, which has been under U.S.
sanctions for selling items to Iran, Syria or North Korea that
are banned under U.S. laws to curb the proliferation of weapons
of mass destruction.
In addition to bids from the U.S. firm Raytheon Co
and the Franco-Italian group Eurosam, the officials told Reuters
that Russia, eliminated in the first stage of the tender, was
still keen on providing a surface-to-air missile system - a
prospect that could also raise concerns in NATO.
Eurosam, which is owned by the multinational European
missile maker MBDA and France's Thales, came second in
the tender. U.S.-listed Raytheon Co also put in an offer
with its Patriot missile defence system, which is now operated
by 13 countries around the world.
One of the officials said defence representatives had gone
to Italy at the end of January for talks with Eurosam.
"In March, a delegation will go to the United States for
talks with the other bidder. Finally, a delegation will go to
China and hold talks there," he said.
The sources said Russia had renewed its interest in the
project. Officials previously said Russia had revised an initial
bid and offered to sell Turkey its S-400 medium- to long-range
anti-aircraft missile system.
However Turkey is not currently holding talks with the
Russians.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by
Daren Butler; Editing by Kevin Liffey)