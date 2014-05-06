(Adds company reaction)
By Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA May 6 Turkey has decided to order two
F-35 fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin Corp, the
government said on Tuesday.
It will be the first order of Turkey's pre-announced plan to
purchase 100 F-35 jets for $16 billion, which had been expected
to begin next year.
The statement, from Turkey's undersecretary for state-run
defence, said Turkey's commitment to the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter (JSF) programme "continues strong as ever."
"In this context, Turkey continues her forecast of the
acquisition of 100 F-35A aircraft as planned and declared
previously."
Lockheed Martin, which has a market capitalisation of more
than $52 billion, welcomed the news.
"This decision confirms the value of acquiring a 5th
Generation fighter capability and is testimony to the Turkish
Government's confidence in the program," it said in a statement
The programme, the Pentagon's most expensive arms
development project, is about 70 percent over budget and years
behind schedule, having been plagued by technical problems.
Sceptics say it still faces big challenges, including
completing the software needed to integrate weapons on the jet.
(Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Dasha
Afanasieva; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)