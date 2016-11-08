ANKARA Nov 8 Turkey could consider procuring a
long-range missile defence system from other countries if its
plan to develop one locally takes too long, a top defence
official said on Tuesday.
Ankara last year cancelled a $3.4 billion tender for such a
system, after it had been provisionally awarded to China, a move
that had sparked concern from the NATO member's Western allies,
including the United States.
Ismail Demir, Turkey's undersecretary for defence
industries, told a news conference that it could consider other
options - including foreign procurement - if indigenous
development took too long.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; Editing
by Nick Tattersall)