ISTANBUL Jan 13 Qatar National Bank (QNB) reached the final stage of talks to buy Denizbank , Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's Turkish unit, Star newspaper reported on Friday without giving a source.

No-one at Denizbank could immediately be reached for comment.

Denizbank said on Jan. 10 its sale process was continuing, a day after a person familiar with the matter said HSBC Holdings had pulled out of the bidding to buy it.

HSBC and QNB had been front-runners to buy the business and were conducting checks on it, sources had previously told Reuters. The business was expected to fetch up to $6 billion.

Dexia said in October it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and White & Case for the evaluation of strategic options for its stake in the Turkish bank. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Holmes)