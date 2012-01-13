PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 14
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ISTANBUL Jan 13 Qatar National Bank (QNB) reached the final stage of talks to buy Denizbank , Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's Turkish unit, Star newspaper reported on Friday without giving a source.
No-one at Denizbank could immediately be reached for comment.
Denizbank said on Jan. 10 its sale process was continuing, a day after a person familiar with the matter said HSBC Holdings had pulled out of the bidding to buy it.
HSBC and QNB had been front-runners to buy the business and were conducting checks on it, sources had previously told Reuters. The business was expected to fetch up to $6 billion.
Dexia said in October it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and White & Case for the evaluation of strategic options for its stake in the Turkish bank. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Holmes)
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)