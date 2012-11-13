BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Nov 13 Turkish lender Denizbank's third-quarter net profit tumbled 93 percent, distorted by the large gain made on the sale of its pension business in the corresponding period last year.
The bank, owned by Russia's Sberbank, on Tuesday posted quarterly net profit of 30.7 million lira ($17 million), against 471.8 million lira last year.
Analysts said that profit had normalised after the one-off boost last year from selling its Deniz Emeklilik pension and life insurance operation to MetLife for 161.9 million euros ($205.8 million).
Denizbank said that its lending had increased to 26.21 billion lira from 22.42 billion lira at the end of 2011. Third-quarter net interest income of 495 million lira was up 21 percent on the same period last year.
Shares in the bank were trading virtually flat at 9.94 lira at 1251GMT. ($1 = 1.8011 Turkish liras) ($1 = 0.7867 euros)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
BERLIN, Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they can get through writing them off as business expenses.