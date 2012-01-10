ISTANBUL Jan 10 Turkish lender Denizbank , Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's Turkish unit, said on Tuesday its sale process was continuing.

Dexia said in October it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and White & Case for the evaluation of strategic options for its stake in the Turkish bank.

On Jan. 9, HSBC Holdings had pulled out of the bidding to buy Denizbank in Turkey, a person familiar with the matter said.

HSBC and Qatar National Bank had been front-runners to buy the business and were conducting checks on it, sources had previously told Reuters. The business was expected to fetch up to $6 billion. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by David Holmes)