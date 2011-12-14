ISTANBUL Dec 14 Turkey's Desa, a leather goods manufacturer, will talk to a German investment fund next week about a possible partnership, Chairman Melih Celet told Reuters on Wednesday.
"It could be in the form of them purchasing some of the publicly traded shares or us selling some of our shares," Celet said in an interview in Istanbul.
The company expects revenue of 180 million lira ($95.6 million) this year and growth of 15 percent in 2012, Celet said.
Celet Holding has a 54.28 percent in Desa and Melih Celet has a 14.92 percent, according to its annual report. ($1 = 1.8820 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
