ANKARA Nov 27 Turkey has toughened the
requirement for bank guarantees needed to import diesel in a bid
to crack down on what it sees as an increase in tax evasion and
smuggling, the customs minister said on Thursday.
The move, which came into effect late last week, is more
likely to hit small importers in the short run and create a
bottleneck at ports, but it could also damage even big
importers' ability to bring in cargoes, traders say.
Diesel importers will now have to obtain a letter of
guarantee for each diesel cargo they bring in, and the amount of
the letter will have to cover the full value of the cargo plus
taxes.
"There was a problem in collecting the Special Consumption
tax of these cargoes," Minister Hayati Yazici told reporters,
adding that some firms that imported the fuel failed to pay the
tax incurred. "We have just started this" measure.
Energy-hungry Turkey consumed around 319,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of diesel in 2012, a 6.1 percent increase from 2011,
according to Turkish industry figures and data from its energy
watchdog EPDK.
Around 175,000 bpd of that amount was imported, making
Turkey the biggest importer of the fuel in the Mediterranean
market. India, Italy and Greece were its biggest suppliers last
year.
OMV Petrol Ofisi, Shell Turcas, BP, Koc
Holding's Opet and Total are among the
biggest diesel buyers in Turkey.
Traders said the new move was going a bit too far, however,
because it usually takes at least six to seven months to obtain
a bank letter of guarantee.
"It is a bit of a harsh measure. It hits companies that have
been abiding by the law as well," one trader said.
Another Istanbul-based trader said, "If you think about a
company which imports like seven to eight cargoes a month,
you're talking about millions of liras worth of bank guarantees.
That would stretch both the banks and the companies."
Market players expect the government to amend the regulation
to avoid slowing or hampering much needed diesel imports.
"Smaller companies could halt diesel imports in the short
run as they don't have such a cash balance required by this new
regulation. But if it stays in effect longer, the financial
burden would accumulate and even harm bigger companies," the
second trader said.
Customs Minister Yazici said there were no plans to change
the amount required for the bank guarantee.
"But we can help speed up the processing and the refund time
of these bank letters. We are working closely with the Finance
Ministry on this issue," he added.