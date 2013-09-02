(Adds background, details)

ISTANBUL, Sept 2 Turkey's Dogan Group said on Monday it had submitted a $742 million bid to Cukurova Holding for a 53 percent stake in Turkish digital pay-TV operator Digiturk.

Digiturk is expected be tendered by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), a state agency which in May seized control of Digiturk and dozens of other companies belonging to Cukurova.

Dogan Holding already controls Turkey's other major digital pay-TV operator D-Smart, while Turkey's biggest telecoms operator Turk Telekom is also interested in the Digiturk stake, analysts said.

"Dogan Group controlling both Digiturk and D-Smart would mean a very significant market share, I don't know if the competition board would allow that," said Uygar Gezer, analyst at Oyak Yatirim.

Turkey's pay-TV market had 4.1 million subscribers in the second quarter, producing revenues of $26.8 million, up 52 percent on the previous quarter, according to the latest available data from telecoms regulator BTK.

Digiturk's market share was 61.73 percent and D-Smart's 38.27 percent in the three-month period, according to the BTK.

Shares in Dogan's broadcasting unit Dogan Yayin rose 9.52 percent to 0.68 lira after the announcement. Shares in parent company Dogan Holding rose 4.65 percent. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)