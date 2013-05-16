ANKARA May 16 Dogus Holding of
Turkey on Thursday made the highest bid of $702 million in a
government tender for a port-development project in Istanbul.
The tender offered rights to operate the port, located in
Istanbul's Karakoy district on the European side of the
Bosphorus Strait, for 30 years. Development of the port, dubbed
Galataport, will include the construction of hotels, shopping
centres and a cruise-ship terminal.
Consortiums including Alsim Alarko, Torunlar GYO
and Global Yatirim Holding also
participated in the auction in the capital Ankara.
