Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
ISTANBUL Dec 14 Turkey's Labour Minister Faruk Celik said on Wednesday that value added tax (VAT) on the drug industry will be cut to 8 percent from a current 18 percent, Turkish broadcasters reported.
Turkey recently cut prices in public drug purchases to reduce social security costs, which raised concerns among drug makers and pharmacies. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: