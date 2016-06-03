ISTANBUL, June 3 Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales rose 15.16 percent year-on-year to 93,904 vehicles in May, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Friday.

It said sales in the first five months of the year rose 0.3 percent to 347,277 vehicles and forecast that sales in the full year would amount to 900,000-950,000 vehicles. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Daren Butler)