BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem holding shareholders proposes stock dividend
* OGM proposes stock dividend of one share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nIEpND) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Aug 6 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Wednesday the government wanted state banks Ziraat, Halkbank and Vakifbank to own Islamic lenders and that Ziraat would own an Islamic lender if it bought Bank Asya.
In an interview with Kanal 24 television, Babacan also said three news Islamic lenders would begin activities by the end of 2015 after regulations are made to establish such banks with Treasury capital. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Approved proposed development (IT park) phase-III at Marathon Futurex Premises, owned by Marathon Realty Pvt Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2nC7cH3 Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of two last mile distribution warehouses in leeds for 12.0 mln pounds, reflecting a blended NIY of 6.0 pct and a reversionary yield of 6.5 pct