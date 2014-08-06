ISTANBUL Aug 6 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Wednesday the government wanted state banks Ziraat, Halkbank and Vakifbank to own Islamic lenders and that Ziraat would own an Islamic lender if it bought Bank Asya.

In an interview with Kanal 24 television, Babacan also said three news Islamic lenders would begin activities by the end of 2015 after regulations are made to establish such banks with Treasury capital. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)