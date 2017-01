ISTANBUL Oct 27 Turkey's banking system may face "serious problems" with profitability if loan demand continues to weaken, Huseyin Aydin, chief executive of state-run Ziraat Bank, the country's largest lender, said on Thursday.

Aydin, who is also head of the 47-member Banks Association of Turkey, was speaking at a meeting of bankers. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)