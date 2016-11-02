BRIEF-UBS CEO says appropriately provisioned for RMBS cases
* UBS CEO says believes we are appropriately provisioned for rmbs cases
ANKARA Nov 2 Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim asked the country's bank chiefs to keep supporting economic growth at a meeting on Tuesday and the lenders vowed to do so, sources in the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.
Turkish banks have been under pressure to provide cheaper credit, despite stubborn inflation, as the government tries to push economic growth of around 3-4 percent back towards its 5 percent target.
Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay
FRANKFURT, Jan 27 Euro zone lending inched up to multi-year highs in December, fresh data showed, indicating that the European Central Bank's cheap cash is slowly making its way through the economy, if not fast enough for policy to be tightened soon.
OSLO, Jan 27 A Norwegian court will hear an appeal next week by four firms seeking to overturn a ruling that upheld a government decision to cut offshore gas transportation tariffs.