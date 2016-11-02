ANKARA Nov 2 Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim asked the country's bank chiefs to keep supporting economic growth at a meeting on Tuesday and the lenders vowed to do so, sources in the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

Turkish banks have been under pressure to provide cheaper credit, despite stubborn inflation, as the government tries to push economic growth of around 3-4 percent back towards its 5 percent target.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)