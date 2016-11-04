ISTANBUL Nov 4 The trend of Turkish banks
lowering their interest rates must continue, Deputy Prime
Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Friday.
The heads of Turkey's biggest banks have promised the
government they will support economic growth, the prime
minister's office said this week, following repeated calls from
Ankara for cheaper credit.
Isbank, Turkey's largest listed bank, cut its
lending rates on Monday, other big banks have since followed
suit. President Tayyip Erdogan, who wants more lending to spur
consumption and bolster the economy, has described himself as an
"enemy" of interest rates.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Daren Butler)