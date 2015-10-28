ISTANBUL Oct 28 Demand for foreign currency from Turkish pipeline operator Botas is falling and state banks have begun to occasionally meet its forex demand, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday.

Basci, who was speaking at a news conference following the release of the bank's quarterly report on inflation, also said that a large part of Turkey's short-term debt belongs to the banking sector.

