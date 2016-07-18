ANKARA, July 18 Turkish institutions should take
decisions when they need to, and shouldn't change the timing
because of the failed coup at the weekend, the chief adviser to
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, when asked if the
central bank should delay a rate cut.
Turkey's central bank is due to hold its month
policy-setting meeting on Tuesday and there has been speculation
that it could delay its expected rate cut. But Bulent Gedikli
told Reuters there was "no reason" for institutions to change
the timing of their decisions.
He also said the economy was strong enough to function
normally, even at extreme times.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Ece Toksabay;
Editing by David Dolan)