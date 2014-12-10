ANKARA Dec 10 Turkey's central bank governor said on Wednesday he did not want excessive volatility in the lira currency and that tight monetary policy was achieving its aims of controlling inflation expectations and the exchange rate.

Speaking at a news conference to outline the bank's monetary and exchange rate policy for next year, Erdem Basci said he expected export-focused growth to accelerate in 2015, helping to balance the economy.

He also said the bank would encourage commercial lenders to borrow with longer-term maturities.

(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall)