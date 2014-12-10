BRIEF-Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding to sell 70 pct stake in real estate unit at 317 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
ANKARA Dec 10 Turkey's central bank governor said on Wednesday he did not want excessive volatility in the lira currency and that tight monetary policy was achieving its aims of controlling inflation expectations and the exchange rate.
Speaking at a news conference to outline the bank's monetary and exchange rate policy for next year, Erdem Basci said he expected export-focused growth to accelerate in 2015, helping to balance the economy.
He also said the bank would encourage commercial lenders to borrow with longer-term maturities.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
* Says it will sell 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary at 317 million yuan to a Zhuhai-based landscaping works company
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has opened books on a dual-tranche euro issue, according to a lead.
* Mandates banks for arranging meetings with investors for the purpose of Basel III Compliant Tier 2 Sustainable Bond issuance