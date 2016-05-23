ISTANBUL May 23 Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 68.75 in May from 68.46 in April, ticking higher for the third straight month, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 in September but has subsequently recovered. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook, however, and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)