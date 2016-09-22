ANKARA, Sept 22 Turkish consumer confidence remained almost flat at 74.29 points in September, from 74.44 points in August, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 last September but has since recovered somewhat. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook, however, and would need to rise about 100 to indicate optimism. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)