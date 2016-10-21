ANKARA Oct 21 The Turkish consumer confidence index dipped to 74.04 points in October from 74.29 in September, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Friday.

The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 in September last year before staging a partial recovery. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook, however, and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)