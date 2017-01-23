ANKARA Jan 23 The Turkish consumer confidence index rose to 66.9 points in January from 63.4 in December, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Monday.

The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 in September 2015 before staging a partial recovery. The index still indicates a pessimistic outlook and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)