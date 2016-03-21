ISTANBUL, March 21 Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 67.00 in March from 66.64 in February, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Monday.

The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 in September but subsequently recovered. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook, however, and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler)