ISTANBUL Aug 23 Turkish consumer confidence rose to 74.44 points in August, from 67.03 points in July, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 last September but has since recovered somewhat. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook, however, and would need to rise about 100 to indicate optimism.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall)