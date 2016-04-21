ISTANBUL, April 21 Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 68.46 in April from 67 in March, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Thursday.

The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 in September but subsequently recovered. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook, however, and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)