UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, April 21 Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 68.46 in April from 67 in March, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Thursday.
The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 in September but subsequently recovered. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook, however, and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources